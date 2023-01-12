Business Break
Viral TikTok video raises more than $145K to help 82-year-old Walmart worker retire

An 82-year-old Walmart employee says he can retire thanks to a viral TikTok video. (Source: CNN, WJAR, RORY MCCARTY, GOFUNDME, GILBERT THE PARTY PIG)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (CNN) - A TikTok video became a viral fundraiser to help an older Walmart employee with his retirement.

Rory McCarty said he shared a video on the platform introducing his audience to Warren “Butch” Marion, an 82-year-old who had been working at Walmart for 16 years.

“I’ve seen this man just working and grinding at his age. It just blew me away,” McCarty said.

The TikTok user said he started a GoFundMe for the 82-year-old.

The fundraiser reportedly went viral, raising thousands in donations in a few days and helping the Navy veteran retire from his day job.

“Everything just took off, and I mean took off,” Marion said. “It was just unreal, can’t believe it.”

McCarty said he is happy a chance meeting between the two has led to a happy retirement for Marion.

“I’m excited for him. Because it couldn’t happen to a more deserving person,” McCarty said.

Currently, the GoFundMe account has more than $145,000 in donations.

