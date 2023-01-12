Business Break
Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama.

DAMAGE REPORTS

Autauga County

According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.

Autauga EMA is also reporting damage along C.R. 68 and Hwy 31 all the way to the county line and also has experienced multiple trees and power lines down. Autauga County EMA has informed WSFA that this area is the top concern right now.

Coffee County:

In south Alabama’s Coffee County, there are reports of trees and power lines down.

Dallas County

A significant tornado moved its way across the city of Selma Thursday, leaving behind destruction.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says they are unclear how much damage has been caused by the tornado. The damage is concentrated south of Highland Avenue. Several vehicles have been tossed around. They are unclear on injuries but are working on recovery efforts at this time.

Elmore County

Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett confirms widespread damage from Lightwood to Holtville to Slapout, across Lake Jordan, into the Titus Community and stretching into Coosa County. Multiple reports of homes and other structures damaged and trees down. No injuries reported at the moment, but still working to search the damaged areas.

People are being asked to stay away from the damaged areas. All you are doing is hurting your neighbors from first responders being able to help them.

POWER OUTAGES

Thousands of Alabama Power customers are without service following the storms.

According to Alabama Power, approximately 43,000 customers are without service as of 3:22 p.m. Those outages are concentrated across Central Alabama in the following areas:

  • Dallas County – 11,100 customers
  • Tallapoosa County – 10,000 customers
  • Elmore County – 4,200 customers Montgomery County – 1,900 customers
  • Lee County – 1,700 customers
  • Autauga County – 1,600 customers
  • Lowndes County – 360 customers

SAFETY REMINDERS:

Power Safety Reminders

  • Stay away from downed lines. Do not drive over lines or under low-hanging lines. Always assume power lines are energized.
  • Keep children and pets away from downed lines.
  • Stay clear of areas with fallen trees or limbs where downed lines may be hidden.
  • Exercise caution near chain link fences. Dangerous lines may touch the metal.
  • Avoid stepping in puddles and standing water after a storm as they may be touching hidden, downed power lines and be electrified.
  • DO NOT attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. Call us at 1-800-888-2726 or contact a local law enforcement agency if downed lines are spotted.

Customers are urged to contact Spire Alabama if they smell natural gas.

  • Someone is available to assist customers on our Alabama emergency line 24/7 and if a customer does smell natural gas – a rotten egg smell:
  • Leave the area right away to find a safe space
  • Call our emergency line at 800-292-4008 or call 911

