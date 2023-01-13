8-year-old Valley boy gives up Christmas for charity

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 8 -year-old boy from Valley, Alabama recently gave up his whole Christmas holiday for a very good reason. All in the name of helping others.

This past holiday 8-year-old Ashton Core told his mom he wanted give up his Christmas, not receiving any gifts and started an organization called Ashton Joy to the World.

With the help of family he set out to help others in Valley and other communities collecting donations from area stores, family and friends. Over Christmas break Core passed out care packages to people in need. Ashton said he felt compelled to help people because god wanted him to.

“Because god put it on my heart, said the Ashton Joy to the World Founder Ashton Core. “I gave out bags of toothpaste, clothes, mittens and stuff so they can get warm and get something to eat. "

I am very proud of him. As a mother there’s no blueprint to being a parent,” said Ashton’s mother Stephanie Core. “But to know your child genuinely has the heart to help others. It’s not made up, scripted, it’s just what he loves doing it makes me feel so happy I’m proud of him.”

Ashton said he’s not done yet. He and his family are planning more days of giving to those in need. They’re planning to come to Columbus and to other areas very soon as they plan to pass out food. Anyone who’d like to help Ashton gather items to donate to others can reach him and the rest of the Core family at: corestephanie22@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.