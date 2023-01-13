Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

8-year-old Valley boy gives up Christmas for charity

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 8 -year-old boy from Valley, Alabama recently gave up his whole Christmas holiday for a very good reason. All in the name of helping others.

This past holiday 8-year-old Ashton Core told his mom he wanted give up his Christmas, not receiving any gifts and started an organization called Ashton Joy to the World.

With the help of family he set out to help others in Valley and other communities collecting donations from area stores, family and friends. Over Christmas break Core passed out care packages to people in need. Ashton said he felt compelled to help people because god wanted him to.

“Because god put it on my heart, said the Ashton Joy to the World Founder Ashton Core. “I gave out bags of toothpaste, clothes, mittens and stuff so they can get warm and get something to eat. "

I am very proud of him. As a mother there’s no blueprint to being a parent,” said Ashton’s mother Stephanie Core. “But to know your child genuinely has the heart to help others. It’s not made up, scripted, it’s just what he loves doing it makes me feel so happy I’m proud of him.”

Ashton said he’s not done yet. He and his family are planning more days of giving to those in need. They’re planning to come to Columbus and to other areas very soon as they plan to pass out food. Anyone who’d like to help Ashton gather items to donate to others can reach him and the rest of the Core family at: corestephanie22@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down and truck flipped over on I-185 in LaGrange
Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery...
Columbus Police Department searching for robbery suspect
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and man arrested in Columbus
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus

Latest News

8-year-old Valley boy gives up Christmas for charity
8-year-old Valley boy gives up Christmas for charity
City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory
Gov. Kemp gives an update on Thursday's storms that ripped through the state and caused...
Gov. Kemp confirms deaths of state employee, child during storm briefing
LaGrange storm damage
American Red Cross opens shelters in GA for people impacted by storm