Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Actor Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offense charges in UK

FILE - Kevin Spacey is seen in this file photo from 2022. The actor is facing more charges in...
FILE - Kevin Spacey is seen in this file photo from 2022. The actor is facing more charges in the U.K.(Cropped Kevin Spacey / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded innocent to seven further sex offenses in Britain, which bring the number of charges the Hollywood star faces in the U.K. to 12.

Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, has already pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London. He appeared via video-link in a London courtroom on Friday.

He now faces a dozen charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

His trial is due to start on June 6 and last for three to four weeks. It is likely to be at the Old Bailey, the venue for Britain’s highest-profile criminal trials.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the U.S., was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down and truck flipped over on I-185 in LaGrange
Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery...
Columbus Police Department searching for robbery suspect
Suspect in Columbus Circle K armed robberies
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies

Latest News

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Arrest made as search for missing Oklahoma girl continues
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
$1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Tornado hits Selma, Alabama; 7 deaths reported across South
Robert Hur has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve as special counsel...
Biden special counsel deepens Justice Dept. in politics fray