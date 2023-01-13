American Red Cross opens shelters in GA for people impacted by storm

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - American Red Cross Disaster Volunteers open emergency shelters to help those impacted by the recent storms that swept through Georgia.

The storms caused widespread damages, such as power outages, snapped power lines and home damage throughout the area.

Volunteers with the organization will provide emergency essentials and emotional support for all families in need.

Those two open shelter locations are as follows,

First United Methodist Church - 1404 Maple Street, Griffin, Ga 30224

Faith Baptist Church (opens at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 13) - 552 Hammett Road, LaGrange, Ga 30241

People in need of assistance are asked to call 1-800-733-2767.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.