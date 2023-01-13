Business Break
Barbour County Schools announces delayed start due to storm damage

(WDTV)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Barbour County Schools have announced a delayed start to school due to storm damage.

According to Superintendent Keith Stewart, school start will be delayed until 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.

He says he made this decision due to homes throughout the county not having electricity and possible debris on the road.

