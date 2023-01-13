Business Break
City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange places several communities under a boil water advisory.

According to LaGrange Utility, the decision was issued on Jan. 12 following the damaging evening storms due to a main break caused by a fallen tree in the Mountville community.

Officials say the advisory will affect residents who live on the following roads,

  • Watson Street
  • Mountville Hogansville Road
  • Costley Road
  • Hines Road
  • Alverson Road
  • Renae Lane

The utility company is anticipating lifting the order on Jan. 14 around lunchtime.

For additional questions and updates, click here.

