City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange places several communities under a boil water advisory.

According to LaGrange Utility, the decision was issued on Jan. 12 following the damaging evening storms due to a main break caused by a fallen tree in the Mountville community.

Officials say the advisory will affect residents who live on the following roads,

Watson Street

Mountville Hogansville Road

Costley Road

Hines Road

Alverson Road

Renae Lane

The utility company is anticipating lifting the order on Jan. 14 around lunchtime.

For additional questions and updates, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.