Cold but Sunny Holiday Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a quiet, cold, and gloomy Friday here in the Valley and things won’t change much as we head into the overnight hours. Wind chills will be a big factor for us tonight and tomorrow, especially with temps below freezing to start with! It will feel more like the low to mid 20s heading out the door tomorrow with gusty conditions still around. The sun will make a return by tomorrow afternoon though, so that will help a little for you cold natured folks who don’t enjoy these chilly winter temps! Winds die down and things warm up a little by Sunday - highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and sunny skies still sticking around. We will see one last night around freezing heading into Monday, but then an even bigger warm up starts taking place. Temps will get closer and closer to the 70s in the early parts of the week, with cloudy skies and a little rain here and there. By Wednesday we will be solid in the low 70s across the Valley, and won’t get close to seasonable temps again until a cold front moves through Thursday night. Friday we will see a brief reprieve from the clouds and rain and temps will be in the low 60s. More gloomy and rainy conditions in store for the next weekend.

