Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Cold but Sunny Holiday Weekend

Elise’s Forecast
After 20s Sunday morning, the gradual warm up begins Sunday afternoon.
After 20s Sunday morning, the gradual warm up begins Sunday afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a quiet, cold, and gloomy Friday here in the Valley and things won’t change much as we head into the overnight hours. Wind chills will be a big factor for us tonight and tomorrow, especially with temps below freezing to start with! It will feel more like the low to mid 20s heading out the door tomorrow with gusty conditions still around. The sun will make a return by tomorrow afternoon though, so that will help a little for you cold natured folks who don’t enjoy these chilly winter temps! Winds die down and things warm up a little by Sunday - highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and sunny skies still sticking around. We will see one last night around freezing heading into Monday, but then an even bigger warm up starts taking place. Temps will get closer and closer to the 70s in the early parts of the week, with cloudy skies and a little rain here and there. By Wednesday we will be solid in the low 70s across the Valley, and won’t get close to seasonable temps again until a cold front moves through Thursday night. Friday we will see a brief reprieve from the clouds and rain and temps will be in the low 60s. More gloomy and rainy conditions in store for the next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down and truck flipped over on I-185 in LaGrange
Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery...
Columbus Police Department searching for robbery suspect
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and man arrested in Columbus
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus

Latest News

Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
40s all day today before dipping into the 30s overnight.
Colder change here, Sun returns over the weekend
Colder, cloudy and blustery on this Friday. It will remain quite chilly through most of the...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Barbour County Schools announces delayed start due to storm damage