Colder change here, Sun returns over the weekend

After Thursday's severe weather, it is thankfully much quieter and the clean up begins for some folks. Colder weather will be here for the next few days.

Cloudy and colder on this Friday with a brisk wind at times gusting up to 30 mph. Temperatures stay in the 40s all day so keep the jackets on. There will be a slight influx of moisture perhaps leading to a few sprinkles, flurries or sleet pellets, especially in our northern counties. Coverage will be limited to about 10 to 20% at best. No impacts will be felt here, but that’s a different story in some of the north Georgia mountains.

Gusty winds of 20-30 mph will continue to blow in colder air Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Generally overcast tonight with a breezy and colder night. Lows dip down to 29 to 33 degrees Saturday morning in most spots, but it will feel like 20 to 25 degrees when the wind blows.

Wind chills in the 20-25° range Saturday AM! (Source: WTVM Weather)

While we may have some clouds around early Saturday morning, it should turn sunny region-wide by mid morning. Temperatures max out near 50 degrees. The coldest morning will be Sunday with lows reaching the mid to upper 20s. This is not pipe-bursting cold, but it is a lot colder than we’ve been. Thanks to sunshine Sunday and moderating air, highs reach the upper 50s.

After 20s Sunday morning, the gradual warm up begins Sunday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll likely have one more freeze Monday morning before another warm up returns the valley. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday with 70s arriving by Wednesday. It does look unsettled at times next week. A few different systems will give us some showers at times, likely on the lighter side for most of the week. As of now, our best rain chances are Tuesday and Thursday.

Warming up next week with some showers in the forecast at times, perhaps most unsettled Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

