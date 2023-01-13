Business Break
Columbus teen suspects in deadly Cross Tie Ct. shooting pleads not guilty

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last two juvenile suspects in the Columbus murder of a teen in November 2022 pleaded not guilty during their preliminary hearing.

Both Mayel Porter and Malik Lewis are charged with murder and armed robbery.

Police say the teens were two of three juveniles involved in a drive-by shooting on Cross Tie Court involving a stolen Range Rover. The deadly shooting claimed the life of 16-year-old Josh Huff on Nov. 19.

The SUV had been reported stolen six days prior.

“This case has a long, long way to go. We’re anticipating there’s going to be some digital evidence whether it be through cell phone or social media. We hope its going to be favorable to us, probably about a year or two process as everything works its way on out,” Anthony Johnson.

No bond was set for the two, and the case was bound over to Superior Court.

The other suspect, Gregory Harris, also pleaded not guilty to murder and armed robbery the day before.

His bond was also denied.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

