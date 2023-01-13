Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Gov. Kemp confirms deaths of state employee, child during storm briefing

Gov. Kemp gives an update on Thursday's storms that ripped through the state and caused...
Gov. Kemp gives an update on Thursday's storms that ripped through the state and caused widespread damage.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed two deaths in Thursday night’s storm.

During a news conference Friday morning, Kemp confirmed that one state employee and one child died.

WATCH LIVE:

Gov. Brian Kemp addresses storm damage

LIVE: Gov. Kemp addresses storm damage that swept across north Georgia.

Posted by Atlanta News First on Friday, January 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down and truck flipped over on I-185 in LaGrange
Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery...
Columbus Police Department searching for robbery suspect
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and man arrested in Columbus
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus

Latest News

8-year-old Valley boy gives up Christmas for charity
8-year-old Valley boy gives up Christmas for charity
8-year-old Valley boy gives up Christmas for charity
8-year-old Valley boy gives up Christmas for charity
City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory
LaGrange storm damage
American Red Cross opens shelters in GA for people impacted by storm