LaGrange police urge citizens to beware of contracting scams during storm repairs

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST
After yesterday’s tornado we know that many of our citizens are beginning the process of having their homes and property repaired. During this process we do not want to see anyone fall victim to scammers and others with less than honorable intentions. We urge you when communicating with contractors, please be sure to research the business name online, inquire about references, licensing and whether the business is insured. Please do not simply take anyone at their word alone and ask for proof before signing any contract or allowing money to exchange hands. Reaching out to trusted family, friends and your insurance company are a few of the safest ways to conduct business during this time. You may also find assistance through the State of Georgia Insurance Commission should have any concerns or questions relating to homeowners insurance.

Below are resources that may assist you in verifying a legitimate business. These are simple references and are in no way a guarantee as to the legitimacy of any business or their quality of work.

