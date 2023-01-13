Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

MLK day of service events began today with annual Serve-A-Thon

By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Day of service events, honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. kicked off today, in the Fountain city.

THIS MORNING KEEP COLUMBUS BEAUTIFUL, ALONG WITH A HOST OF OTHER PARTNERS AND VOLUNTEERS CLEANED UP PARTS OF THEO MCGEE PARK IN COLUMBUS.

ALL ORGANIZATIONS SHARAED THE GOAL TO EDUCATE AND ENGAGE THE COMMUNITY IN HELPING PROTECT THE CITY. THE PROJECT IS ALSO PHASE ONE OF A BEAUTIFICATION PROJECT AT THE PARK, CREATING A GREENSPACE FOR RESIDENTS.

ORGANIZERS SAY THIS DAY OF SERVICE IS A BENEFIT FOR THE COMMUNITY, WHILE HONORING DR. KING. KEEP COLUMBUS WILL HOST THEIR 6TH ANNUAL MLK DAY CLEANUP ON MONDAY JANUARY 16.

" These trees are going to provide the shade for that new green space,” says Dorothy McDaniel/Executive Director of Trees Columbus.

“Dr. King always said everybody can serves it’s always free. and it’s always important to be a good steward of your community and your environment and try to find a way to give back. That’s something that everyone can do and it doesn’t costs a thing,” says Lisa Thomas Cutts, Executive Director of Keep Columbus Beautiful.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down and truck flipped over on I-185 in LaGrange
Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery...
Columbus Police Department searching for robbery suspect
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and man arrested in Columbus
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe

Latest News

LaGrange police urge citizens to beware of contracting scams during storm repairs
8-year-old Valley boy gives up Christmas for charity
8-year-old Valley boy gives up Christmas for charity
City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory
LaGrange storm damage
American Red Cross opens shelters in GA for people impacted by storm