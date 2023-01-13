MLK day of service events began today with annual Serve-A-Thon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Day of service events, honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. kicked off today, in the Fountain city.

THIS MORNING KEEP COLUMBUS BEAUTIFUL, ALONG WITH A HOST OF OTHER PARTNERS AND VOLUNTEERS CLEANED UP PARTS OF THEO MCGEE PARK IN COLUMBUS.

ALL ORGANIZATIONS SHARAED THE GOAL TO EDUCATE AND ENGAGE THE COMMUNITY IN HELPING PROTECT THE CITY. THE PROJECT IS ALSO PHASE ONE OF A BEAUTIFICATION PROJECT AT THE PARK, CREATING A GREENSPACE FOR RESIDENTS.

ORGANIZERS SAY THIS DAY OF SERVICE IS A BENEFIT FOR THE COMMUNITY, WHILE HONORING DR. KING. KEEP COLUMBUS WILL HOST THEIR 6TH ANNUAL MLK DAY CLEANUP ON MONDAY JANUARY 16.

" These trees are going to provide the shade for that new green space,” says Dorothy McDaniel/Executive Director of Trees Columbus.

“Dr. King always said everybody can serves it’s always free. and it’s always important to be a good steward of your community and your environment and try to find a way to give back. That’s something that everyone can do and it doesn’t costs a thing,” says Lisa Thomas Cutts, Executive Director of Keep Columbus Beautiful.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.