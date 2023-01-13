Business Break
Multi-vehicle crash involving fiery car causes lane closure on Ala. I-85

(mgn)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST
ALABAMA (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Alabama is currently causing a lane closure.

According to ALEA, the accident happened at about 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 13 near the 20-mile marker in Macon County.

Officials say there is currently one vehicle in flames, and the northbound lane of I-85 will be closed until further notice.

No injuries have been reported at this time,

Troopers are on the scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

