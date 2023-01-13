Business Break
Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange

LaGrange fraud suspect
LaGrange fraud suspect(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart.

Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road.

According to the police, the suspect entered a vehicle, stole a victim’s purse, and then used their bank card to purchase items from the store.

If anyone can identify the individual or have information on the incident, contact Officer Everhart at 706-883-2603.

