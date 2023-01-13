Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘Rick and Morty’ creator awaits trial for domestic violence

"Rick and Morty" creator Justin Roiland attends the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront at One Penn...
"Rick and Morty" creator Justin Roiland attends the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront at One Penn Plaza on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Roiland, who created the animated series “Rick and Morty” and provides the voices of the two title characters, is awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend.

A criminal complaint obtained Thursday from The Associated Press from prosecutors in Orange County, California, charged Roiland, 42, with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time. The woman was not identified in court documents.

Roiland has pleaded not guilty.

The incident occurred in January of 2020 and Roiland was charged in May of that year, but the charges apparently went unnoticed by media outlets until NBC News reported them Thursday, when a pre-trial hearing was held in the case.

Emails seeking comment from Roiland’s attorney and representatives for Cartoon Network, which airs “Rick and Morty,” were not immediately returned. Roiland is set to return to court in April. A trial date has not been set.

Roiland and Dan Harmon created the animated sci-fi sitcom about a mad scientist and his grandson, both voiced by Roiland. It has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network as part of its Adult Swim nighttime programming block, and has been renewed for a seventh.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking case.
Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims
Tree down and truck flipped over on I-185 in LaGrange
Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Authorities say five people died in a crash involving two tractor-trailers and four cars on...
5 people die in fiery tractor-trailer crash involving multiple vehicles in Arizona
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A student who died from cardiac arrest while at school was honored by medical staff.
WATCH: Medical staff hold honor walk for student who died from cardiac arrest at school
Troup County School System
Troup County announces school and district office closures due to storm damage
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama