Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police.
According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
During the search, the following was discovered:
- 16 bags of 600mg THC gummies
- 16 bags of 500mg gummies
- One bag of 400mg gummies
- Marijuana
- Several baggies and scale with marijuana residue
- Glock 21
28-year-old Bruntavius Miles was charged with the following crimes,
- Drug possession with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Excessive window tint
- Suspended driver’s license
- No proof of insurance
