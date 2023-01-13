Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus

Business Break
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and man arrested in Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police.

According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.

During the search, the following was discovered:

  • 16 bags of 600mg THC gummies
  • 16 bags of 500mg gummies
  • One bag of 400mg gummies
  • Marijuana
  • Several baggies and scale with marijuana residue
  • Glock 21

28-year-old Bruntavius Miles was charged with the following crimes,

  • Drug possession with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of drug-related objects
  • Excessive window tint
  • Suspended driver’s license
  • No proof of insurance

