Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police.

According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.

During the search, the following was discovered:

16 bags of 600mg THC gummies

16 bags of 500mg gummies

One bag of 400mg gummies

Marijuana

Several baggies and scale with marijuana residue

Glock 21

28-year-old Bruntavius Miles was charged with the following crimes,

Drug possession with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of drug-related objects

Excessive window tint

Suspended driver’s license

No proof of insurance

