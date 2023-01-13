Troup County announces school and district office closures due to storm damage

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County announces the closure of schools and district offices for Friday, Jan. 13.

According to the Troup County School System, they will be closed due to the widespread power outages and reports of damage across the county.

Officials say students and employees will not have to report.

The decision was made to prevent putting students and staff’s safety at risk by trying to get to school.

After-school activities and competition cancellations are still to be announced. That decision will be made by noon.

Employees with additional questions should contact their supervisor.

