Holiday Weekend Starting Off Sunny!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold air has settled into the Valley following the round of severe storms we experienced on Thursday. Temperatures are in the 30s throughout the area this morning, but it feels like it is in the 20s with the windy conditions. This will be the story for your Saturday as temperatures warm into the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine, but the wind chill will make it feel a few degrees cooler. Temperatures will warm up heading into Sunday, but don’t put the heavy coat away just yet. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the upper 20s before warming into the upper 50s in the evening. Sunday will be mostly sunny but clouds will build tomorrow night. The clouds will stick around into MLK Day, but thankfully, conditions will remain rain free. The rain holds off for the holiday weekend but be prepared for a rainy work week with consistent coverage in rain starting Tuesday.

