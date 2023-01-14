Business Break
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money

Prop $100 bill labeled "for motion picture use only."
The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.(DeRidder Police Department)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses.

The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.

People accepting cash are urged to pay extra attention to the cash that they are accepting. Contact the Lanett Police Department if you encounter any suspicious bills.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

