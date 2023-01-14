Business Break
Mayor Henderson presents resolution to the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, city leaders helped the women of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated celebrate their founders’ day. Delta Sigma Theta is the largest Historically African American sorority of the Divine 9.

The combined chapters of Columbus Georgia Alumnae, Columbus Metropolitan Alumnae, and the Theta Phi undergraduate chapter, on the campus of Columbus State University, held a joint press conference this morning, at the Citizens Service Center.

During the press conference, Mayor Skip Henderson presented a resolution. This resolution proclaimed January 13, as “Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated Day,” in Columbus.

The women of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, inc. are known for their service in local communities and throughout the world.

