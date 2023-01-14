Business Break
More Seasonable Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Mostly sunny skies stick around with temps right at average.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cold night in store for the Valley with temps even colder than last night. The good news is the winds will be calming as we head into the overnight hours so it will feel closer to the actual temp than it did last night and today. Tomorrow we are in store for a perfect, sunny, seasonable winter day. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 50s and the winds will not really be a factor anymore. Heading into the work week we will stay cool and dry for Monday, but a quick warm up takes place into Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be back in the 70s and stay that way through Thursday. We will also be entering a pretty unsettled pattern of rainy conditions through the next 6 days. For now, Friday looks to be the next dry day in the forecast. We will see passing showers and thunderstorms every day for the middle of the work week, and for the next weekend - with coverage peaking on Thursday.

