Sheriffs deputy in Alabama is recovering from an exposure to hazardous substance

On January 13, around 6:47pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible...
On January 13, around 6:47pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible drug overdose at a residence located in the 100 block of Lee Road, in Smiths Station.(WABI)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) -On January 13, around 6:47pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible drug overdose at a residence located in the 100 block of Lee Road, in Smiths Station.

Responding deputies contacted a 29 year old male, who stated that he was fine and did not need assistance. Deputies identified the male as Michael Shane Bodine Green. Deputies also issued a warrant, charging Green with murder was outstanding, in Russell County, Alabama.

As deputies attempted to place Green in custody, he resisted. Deputies employed a taser, secured Green and began transport him to the Lee County Detention Center.

On the way to the detention center, the deputy transporting Green became disoriented and suffered difficulty breathing. The deputy stopped near the intersection of US Hwy 280 and Lee Road 183, in the Salem community.

Sheriff, Opelika police, Opelika Fire Rescue, ETS and ALEA trooper units responded to his location and found the deputy weak and barely responsive. Assisting deputies immediately applied Narcan and the deputy was transported to East Alabama Health ER.

The deputy was stabilized and is expected to fully recover. Michael Green was also transported to the ER for treatment and will be transported to Russell County on release. The investigation into the type and source of the substance involved is on-going.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

