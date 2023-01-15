American Red Cross to continue relief efforts in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - As of now, the American Red Cross is currently working a logistics delivery of tarps and trash bags, that will be a direct drop on Buck Murphy Road and Lexington Park. Buck Murphy Road and Lexington Park are both areas that were heavily impacted during Thursday’s severe weather.

Tarps and trash bags were the two items of highest demand, at GEMA’s Point of Distribution (POD), at the Troup County Sheriff’s Annex. The donation drop will take place today and will be available to citizens in need. In addition to the American Red Cross’ delivery drop, the GEMA POD for water and tarps for those impacted by the tornadoes will resume today. The times are from 10am to 2pm. The location will be the Troup County Sheriff’s Annex building located, at 2508 Hamilton Rd.

There will be identifiable American Red Cross members in uniform at this event to mitigate any suspicions of possible fraud.

