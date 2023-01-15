Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

American Red Cross to continue relief efforts in Troup County

Tarps and trash bags were the two items of highest demand, at GEMA’s Point of Distribution...
Tarps and trash bags were the two items of highest demand, at GEMA’s Point of Distribution (POD), at the Troup County Sheriff’s Annex. The donation drop will take place today and will be available to citizens in need.(WAVE News)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - As of now, the American Red Cross is currently working a logistics delivery of tarps and trash bags, that will be a direct drop on Buck Murphy Road and Lexington Park. Buck Murphy Road and Lexington Park are both areas that were heavily impacted during Thursday’s severe weather.

Tarps and trash bags were the two items of highest demand, at GEMA’s Point of Distribution (POD), at the Troup County Sheriff’s Annex. The donation drop will take place today and will be available to citizens in need. In addition to the American Red Cross’ delivery drop, the GEMA POD for water and tarps for those impacted by the tornadoes will resume today. The times are from 10am to 2pm. The location will be the Troup County Sheriff’s Annex building located, at 2508 Hamilton Rd.

There will be identifiable American Red Cross members in uniform at this event to mitigate any suspicions of possible fraud.

Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today, city leaders helped the women of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated celebrate their...
Mayor Henderson presents resolution to the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
On January 13, around 4:54pm, LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial...
LaGrange man murders wife before crashing vehicle
Suspect in Columbus Circle K armed robberies
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills...
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money

Latest News

On January 14, at approximately 7:11am, members of the LaGrange Police Department responded to...
Lagrange car thief caught, charged with entering an automobile
According to Athens-Clarke County officials, it was approximately 2:45am, when a 2021 Ford...
Early morning car crash claims the life of UGA football player and staff member
On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 a.m., Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd...
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special...
LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking