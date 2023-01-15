Business Break
AP source: Hamlin plans to attend Bills game after collapse

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the...
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)(John Amis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest during a game at Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s schedule told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private since being released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

Hamlin visited teammates at the Bills’ stadium on Saturday but has not been seen in public since being rushed off the field in Cincinnati in an ambulance on Jan. 2. He spent more than a week in the hospital, much of the time in critical condition.

His attendance at the game is expected to further charge up fans eager to blunt the memory of Hamlin’s collapse, when the 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh exurb of McKees Rocks stood up after making a tackle against the Bengals, then fell backwards, landing motionless on the turf at Paycor Stadium.

The Bills have not released any details about Hamlin’s plans for the game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

