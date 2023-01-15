Early morning car crash claims the life of UGA football player and staff member

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Athens-Clarke County officials, it was approximately 2:45am, when a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road and the driver lost control of the vehicle. After losing control of the vehicle, the suv left the road, before striking two power poles and several trees.

Law enforcement identified, University of Georgia football player Devin Willock. Willock, 20, died at the scene. The driver was identified as Chandler LeCroy, 24.

Chandler LeCroy was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. Chandler was also a UGA staff member, according to officials.

Athens-Clarke County Law authorities reported that a 26-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were also injured in the crash. Devin Willock was a New Jersey native and an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, who just completed his redshirt sophomore season.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible,” says UGA football coach, Kirby Smart.

“On behalf of the University of Georgia, our entire campus grieves for the loss of two young members of our campus community—student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends. We also pray for the full recovery of those injured in this tragic accident,” says UGA President Jere W. Morehead

This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

