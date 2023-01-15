Lagrange car thief caught, charged with entering an automobile

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 14, at approximately 7:11am, members of the LaGrange Police Department responded to an auto entering occurring, at 117 Highland Avenue.

The victim reported that he witnessed someone breaking into his vehicle and when confronted the subject, but they fled from the scene. Officers were able to establish a perimeter in the area.

Jeremiah Holston, was taken into custody and subsequently found to be in possession of stolen items from the vehicle. Holston was charged with Entering an Automobile and transported to the Troup County Jail.

At approximately, 10:35am, another report of an entering auto was reported from 509 S. Lewis Street. The victim in this case, Mycole Drummer, reported that someone called her and stated that they found her cell phone. Drummer called and reported the phone stolen from her vehicle.

Based on the evidence in this case Holston was charged with Entering an Automobile for this incident as well.

