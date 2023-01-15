LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special Investigations Unit made contact with Xavier Rafael Edmondson, at 801 Daniel Street.

During the subsequent contact, Edmondson was found to be in possession of approximately 88 grams, or 3.5 ounces of powder cocaine, 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine, 10 grams of crack cocaine, and 10 grams of raw marijuana. Edmondson was also in possession of several items indicative of converting, and/or manufacturing crack cocaine from powder cocaine.

Edmondson was arrested and charged with Manufacturing Cocaine, Trafficking Cocaine, and Possession of Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Marijuana, all with the intent to distribute, he was later transported to the Troup County Jail where he was booked on these charges. Edmondson was currently on parole for a 2016 Trafficking Cocaine Conviction in Troup County Superior Court

This is a developing story. Stayed tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.