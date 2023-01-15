Lots of Rainy Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clear and cold again tonight with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s out the door in the morning. Monday will still be nice and dry with temps in the low 60s, but rain is headed our way starting Monday night. Have that rain gear by the door and ready to go Tuesday morning because we are warming up and watching lots of moisture build back into the Valley. Afternoon highs Tuesday will reach into the upper 60s and widespread showers, with a few thunderstorms, are expected. Similar story as we move into Wednesday and Thursday, with rain coverage peaking Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Behind the front we will see one dry day Friday, before more rain moves in Saturday and sticks around for the weekend and the next work week. Moral of the story - if you don’t have any rainboots, I’d go grab some!

