Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lots of Rainy Days Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
5 of the next 7 days will be rainy.
5 of the next 7 days will be rainy.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clear and cold again tonight with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s out the door in the morning. Monday will still be nice and dry with temps in the low 60s, but rain is headed our way starting Monday night. Have that rain gear by the door and ready to go Tuesday morning because we are warming up and watching lots of moisture build back into the Valley. Afternoon highs Tuesday will reach into the upper 60s and widespread showers, with a few thunderstorms, are expected. Similar story as we move into Wednesday and Thursday, with rain coverage peaking Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Behind the front we will see one dry day Friday, before more rain moves in Saturday and sticks around for the weekend and the next work week. Moral of the story - if you don’t have any rainboots, I’d go grab some!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today, city leaders helped the women of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated celebrate their...
Mayor Henderson presents resolution to the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
According to Athens-Clarke County officials, it was approximately 2:45am, when a 2021 Ford...
Early morning car crash claims the life of UGA football player and staff member
On January 13, around 4:54pm, LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial...
LaGrange man murders wife before crashing vehicle
Suspect in Columbus Circle K armed robberies
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Day Planner WTVM
Staying Dry for Today and MLK Day but a Wet Week Ahead of the Valley
Mostly sunny skies stick around with temps right at average.
More Seasonable Tomorrow
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go