Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting

On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 a.m., Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd...
On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 a.m., Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wounds.(wcjb)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wound(s), EMS arrived and transported Holcey to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. Holcey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 3:59 a.m.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to take lead on the investigation. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Cpl. Robert Nicholas, at 706-225-4337.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today, city leaders helped the women of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated celebrate their...
Mayor Henderson presents resolution to the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
On January 13, around 4:54pm, LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial...
LaGrange man murders wife before crashing vehicle
Suspect in Columbus Circle K armed robberies
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills...
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money

Latest News

According to Athens-Clarke County officials, it was approximately 2:45am, when a 2021 Ford...
Early morning car crash claims the life of UGA football player and staff member
On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special...
LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking
On January 13, around 6:47pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible...
Sheriffs deputy in Alabama is recovering from an exposure to hazardous substance
The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills...
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money