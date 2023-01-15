Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wound(s), EMS arrived and transported Holcey to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. Holcey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 3:59 a.m.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to take lead on the investigation. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Cpl. Robert Nicholas, at 706-225-4337.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

