Staying Dry for Today and MLK Day but a Wet Week Ahead of the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are waking up to the very cold 20s throughout the Valley this morning, but a warm-up is on the way. A mostly sunny Sunday is expected with our highs reaching the mid to upper 50s this evening. Clouds will begin to build in the early morning hours Monday which will lead to a mostly cloudy MLK Day tomorrow. The good news is that conditions will remain dry for any plans you have tomorrow and temperatures will be warm in the lower 60s. After Monday, have the rain gear ready because we are expecting a very wet week starting on Tuesday. Temperatures next week will be warm in the upper 60s to low 70s to accompany the rainy/muggy conditions expected. The rain coverage begins on Tuesday and stretches into next Monday with the expectation of Friday. We will hammer out the timing of the expected rain as the week begins to unfold.

