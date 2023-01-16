Business Break
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity holds 37th annual MLK Day Breakfast

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity shared in fellowship and thanks for their fellow fraternity member, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

They hosted their MLK Day Breakfast at the Columbus Convention Center.

This year’s keynote speaker was the Honorable Judge Glenda Hatchett, the first African American Chief Judge of a state court.

The annual breakfast began in 1987 and originally started as a dinner. However, it was created as a community-wide event that could help generate scholarship funding.

Another key objective was to honor an organization or person promoting the philosophies of their brother, Dr. King.

“This is Dr. King’s dream. He was the champion for equity and inclusion before there was a thing of equity and inclusion or even diversity. He is the ultimate drum major behind that, so we consider this event some kind of personification of that dream -- living that dream in reality,” said Alpha Onward & Upward Foundation Chairman and CEO Sir Michael Jones.

This year marks the 37th Unity Award Breakfast and another year of raising thousands of dollars in funding for scholarships to deserving students throughout the Tri-City area.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

