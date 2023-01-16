Business Break
Barbour County residents take on Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Volunteers in Barbour County came together for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service to help give back to local organizations and groups in the area.

The Eufaula Barbour County Chamber hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day for everyone to come together and assist local organizations and groups.

“It means a lot to me because its MLK day, it’s all of us coming together as one as a unity not only as black but white…us as a whole, and this is something that he wanted us to do…this is part of his dream,” said volunteer Cinestar Barnes.

A famous quote by Martin Luther King Jr. is ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, “what are you doing for others.?”’

Today residents of Barbour County are making that quote become a reality. Over one hundred volunteers dedicated their day to help with various service projects throughout the Barbour County area.

Volunteer Cinestar Barnes, along with other volunteers are, assisting the pregnancy resource center in sorting and organizing baby clothes while also helping SPRUCING UP the lawn outside as well. Barnes said using MLK day to help others is what it’s all about.

“It’s going to make me tear up, but it’s a part of his dream… it’s coming true… were living it out,” said Barnes.

Director of the pregnancy resource center, Marcia Hudson, said they provide parenting classes free of charge. Each class they attend, they receive “mommy money” to buy items they need for their newborn.

“Today, with the Martin Luther King Day of service, we have extra community volunteers, and they’re helping us get some projects done that we just don’t have time to do on a weekly basis,” said Marcia Hudson.

In another project down the street at the Eufaula boys and girls club, volunteers are giving the outside garden a makeover for the kids.

“We are sprucing up some of the outdoor raise flower beds so that the kids can have gardens,” said volunteer Brooke Goff.

“Today is a day we give back to our community to improve the lives here in Eufaula and to honor the king’s legacy,” said volunteer Lakeisha Russaw.

To stay updated on future service events, click here.

