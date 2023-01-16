Business Break
Chattahoochee Valley Community College to host free basketball game Jan. 16
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) basketball team is lacing up their gym shoes for a great cause.

The Chattahoochee Valley Pirates are hosting a home basketball game against the Shelton State Bucs on Monday, Jan. 16.

Admission for attendees will be free in exchange for a contribution to the Pirate Food Pantry.

The ladies’ game will begin at 5:30 p.m. EST following the men’s game at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Pate’s Pit BBQ will also be in attendance at the game. The food truck will be parked at Key Hall starting at 5:30 p.m.

Come out, show your school spirit and donate.

For more information, click here.

