Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald's theft
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect from a McDonald’s on Macon Road.

According to police, on Jan. 2, a customer entered the fast-food restaurant, and after completing his transaction, the customer left their wallet on the register’s counter area.

The suspect, pictured below, grabbed the wallet and walked out of the establishment.

Officers say the wallet contained cash, credit cards and other items.

Police are charging him with felony financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor theft by taking.

Anyone with information to identify the suspect should contact the Columbus Police Department.

