Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dad allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say

A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his...
A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.(Gray News, file)
By Amanda Hara and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 5-year-old was driving a car that crashed on Charlotte Pike in Nashville on Saturday, according to an affidavit.

A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.

Authorities said law enforcement showed up at John Edwin Harris’ nearby home where, they said, he was driving his wife’s car down the driveway.

Harris told officers he allowed his 5-year-old son to drive the car and that the child jerked the steering wheel, which caused the crash, according to an affidavit.

The child told officers he was not hurt, according to a report. Harris was charged with driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Athens-Clarke County officials, it was approximately 2:45am, when a 2021 Ford...
Early morning car crash claims the life of UGA football player and staff member
On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special...
LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking
On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 a.m., Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd...
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
On January 13, around 4:54pm, LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial...
LaGrange man murders wife before crashing vehicle
Today, city leaders helped the women of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated celebrate their...
Mayor Henderson presents resolution to the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Latest News

FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
LIVE: Biden to give keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast
Egan Jeffcoat, 5, was in a car with his mother during severe weather when a tree fell onto...
Officials identify 5-year-old boy crushed by tree during severe weather
Sperm whale carcass washes ashore at Fort Stevens State Park
GRAPHIC: Sperm whale carcass washes ashore in Oregon
Our national investigative team digs into hazing incidents at some of the biggest universities...
Hazed and Excused: Initiation into some college student groups can be dangerous and even deadly
Frustrated by years spent in an Iranian prison, Siamak Namazi said he's going on a weeklong...
American detained in Iran goes on hunger strike