Mother of Georgia Bulldogs player Devin Willock describes son as gentle, loving

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First spoke with the mother of UGA football player Devin Willock who was killed in a crash along with football staff member Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

The mother told us that the family is absolutely distraught right now but they know their son is receiving an outpouring of love and support from fans.

Devin’s mom says they are in the process of planning his memorial right now. She described her son as gentle, attentive and loving. She also told us that Devin had a brother who also died in a crash 14 years ago.

Fans created a makeshift memorial at Sanford Stadium over the weekend immediately after the news broke.

Sharlene Willock says the biggest favor fans can do for them right now is to not forget Devin.

Across Athens, we found students still in disbelief.

“We’ve watched every single game that he has played here, we watched both national championships altogether,” said Katie Kahn, a UGA student.

His classmates are heartbroken. They recall cherished moments, celebrating a back-to-back championship win at Saturday’s parade, mere hours before the tragedy.

“We were up on the bridge having a really great time, and the following morning was me sitting at breakfast with my roommates talking about the death of one of our classmates, and the death of one of our staff members,” said Kahn.

“Their families are in my prayers,” said Olivia Lee, a UGA student.

Sharlene Willock said the family is now in the difficult process of planning a memorial service.

Sen. Raphael Warnock acknowledged the untimely deaths at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday.

“As Dr. King reminded us, we are tied in the single garment of destiny, caught up in an inescapable network of mutuality, whatever affects one directly. Affects all indirectly,” said Warnock.

RELATED: Community devastated after UGA player, staffer killed in crash

Kirby Smart, head coach for the Georgia Bulldogs, shared new photos of Willock and LeCroy overnight on social media.

Gone far too soon. Chandler, I will always remember you for your kind heart. pic.twitter.com/3YXfxaMJPG — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 16, 2023

Miss you already. Thinking of you tonight, Devin. pic.twitter.com/37dLqzeEVK — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 16, 2023

The crash happened at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens. Police say LeCroy was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition and she lost control of the vehicle. The Expedition hit two power poles and several trees.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle -- a fellow Bulldogs player Warren McClendon and Victoria Bowles. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

RELATED: UGA fan met player Devin Willock one day before his death

The Bulldogs celebrated winning back-to-back national championships with a parade and celebration at the football stadium on Saturday, just hours before the deadly crash.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.