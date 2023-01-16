Business Break
Warm and Wet the Next Few Days

Elise’s Forecast
Entering a rainy stretch starting tomorrow.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warm trend for the next few days will really start tonight with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. That’s about 10 degrees above average lows for this time in January. We will continue to see the clouds that moved in early today hang out for the next 3 days. Temps will be warming to a more spring like feel by tomorrow afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to a warm front moving in. This front will also bring showers along with it, and the moisture that will be around the Valley will leave us for the chance of stray showers through Thursday. Thursdays rain coverage will also increase due to a cold front moving through that will bring a line of showers and some thunderstorms. Behind the front things will feel a little more seasonable with lows in the low 40s and Friday’s highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Friday will also be the driest of the next 9 days, with only cloudy skies expected. Rain returns Saturday as another system pushes through the southeast and things will stay pretty soggy through Monday of the next work week. The good news is temperatures will stay right around 60 degrees, so few (if any) strong storms expected. Not sure when we will see a dry stretch again, so have that rain gear ready!

