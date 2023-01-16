Warmer and wetter trend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As temperatures really warm up the next few days, spring-like showers will be around at times. There is almost a daily rain chance through early next week.

Times of clouds and sun on this Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day); we’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy. After the cold start, highs reach the low to mid 60s mid afternoon.

Highs in the low to mid 60s Monday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight. A bit of a breeze will blow in a few isolated showers late. Lows near 50 degrees will come around midnight with low to mid 50s expected around sunrise.

Areas of light showers are anticipated starting Tuesday morning, especially in our northern communities. We expect about a 50-60% rain coverage overall, but chances of rain look lower or at least later in the day the farther south you live. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Our best rain chances during the workweek are Tuesday and Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Drier for most of the day Wednesday, but there is a chance of a few showers, especially toward the end of the day and at night. Highs climb into the low to mid 70s. It stays warm through Thursday.

Rain and even some storms are likely Thursday morning until about early afternoon as of now ahead of a cold front. It is too early to say if we’ll have strong to severe storms, but they can’t be ruled out.

Cooler and drier Friday but the moisture looks to advance back to the north as the weekend progresses with a chance of storms. Forecast highs are in the 50s to near 60.

Noticeably cooler late in the week and over the weekend with an ever-present chance of rain or storms. (Source: WTVM Weather)

