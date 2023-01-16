Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Warmer and wetter trend

Tyler’s forecast
Clouds are returning Monday and warmer air is right around the corner. That means rain chances also make a come back.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As temperatures really warm up the next few days, spring-like showers will be around at times. There is almost a daily rain chance through early next week.

Times of clouds and sun on this Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day); we’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy. After the cold start, highs reach the low to mid 60s mid afternoon.

Highs in the low to mid 60s Monday.
Highs in the low to mid 60s Monday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight. A bit of a breeze will blow in a few isolated showers late. Lows near 50 degrees will come around midnight with low to mid 50s expected around sunrise.

Areas of light showers are anticipated starting Tuesday morning, especially in our northern communities. We expect about a 50-60% rain coverage overall, but chances of rain look lower or at least later in the day the farther south you live. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Our best rain chances during the workweek are Tuesday and Thursday.
Our best rain chances during the workweek are Tuesday and Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Drier for most of the day Wednesday, but there is a chance of a few showers, especially toward the end of the day and at night. Highs climb into the low to mid 70s. It stays warm through Thursday.

Rain and even some storms are likely Thursday morning until about early afternoon as of now ahead of a cold front. It is too early to say if we’ll have strong to severe storms, but they can’t be ruled out.

Cooler and drier Friday but the moisture looks to advance back to the north as the weekend progresses with a chance of storms. Forecast highs are in the 50s to near 60.

Noticeably cooler late in the week and over the weekend with an ever-present chance of rain or...
Noticeably cooler late in the week and over the weekend with an ever-present chance of rain or storms.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Athens-Clarke County officials, it was approximately 2:45am, when a 2021 Ford...
Early morning car crash claims the life of UGA football player and staff member
On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special...
LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking
On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 a.m., Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd...
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
On January 13, around 4:54pm, LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial...
LaGrange man murders wife before crashing vehicle
Today, city leaders helped the women of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated celebrate their...
Mayor Henderson presents resolution to the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Latest News

Clouds are returning Monday and warmer air is right around the corner. That means rain chances...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
5 of the next 7 days will be rainy.
Lots of Rainy Days Ahead
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Day Planner WTVM
Staying Dry for Today and MLK Day but a Wet Week Ahead of the Valley