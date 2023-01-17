Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most valuable player after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to win basketball's NBA Finals championship, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host the 2022 NBA Finals champions at the White House on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth title since 2015 when they beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven series in June. Finals MVP Stephen Curry is among the players expected to be in attendance.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are scheduled to be there to welcome their home-state team to the White House.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald's theft
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft
On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 a.m., Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd...
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special...
LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking
According to Athens-Clarke County officials, it was approximately 2:45am, when a 2021 Ford...
Early morning car crash claims life of UGA football player, staff member
Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike crash in Eufaula
Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula

Latest News

FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine
Drone video of tornado damage in Selma following the Jan. 12 tornado that swept through Dallas...
NWS releases preliminary reports on 13 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on...
Greta Thunberg detained in Germany