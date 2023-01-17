City of LaGrange creates tornado fund to help Troup Co. residents

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange created the Community Outreach Tornado Fund to help all Troup County residents affected by tornadoes on January 12.

Officials say the money raised will be used to assist with housing and food costs. The LaGrange Police Department will be coordinating this effort. Those needing assistance will need to fill out a verification form and provide proper documentation.

Forms will be available at LaGrange Police Department - located at 100 West Haralson Street. To receive a form via email, send a request to Katie Mercer Van Schoor at kvanschoor@lagrangega.org.

You can drop off completed forms at the LaGrange Police Department or email a completed form to nbelcher@lagrangega.org or jbutler@lagrangega.org.

To donate, click HERE.

