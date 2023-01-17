Damon Daniels, Jr. denied bond in Phenix City Riverwalk double murder case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Damon Daniels Jr. walked out of a courtroom, handcuffed at the wrists and ankles.

The murder suspect returned to jail after a judge refused to issue a bond in his preliminary hearing Tuesday. He’s accused of shooting and killing Darrelyn Harris and John Burkus just weeks before Christmas last year on the Phenix City side of the Riverwalk. “I told my kids 12/03/2022 it was a pause in my life.”

The mother of Darrelyn Harris fought back the tears after hearing no bond.

Two investigators took the stand today recounting how they obtained this surveillance video they say is Daniels walking towards the river walk the day the murders happened.

During testimony, one investigator says Daniels told them during questioning he thought victim Darrelyn Harris did something to threaten him. He went on to say Daniels then saw the second victim, Burkus, reach into his pocket and thought Burkes had a weapon.

Emotions ran high as family members of both victims heard details about how often their loved one was shot. Harris was shot six times, Burkus 8 to 9 times. But for Harris’ mother, she says sending Daniels back to jail is not enough.

“He already was a murderer that he was let out, committed murder again, and it’s a travesty. It’s a travesty for my family and the other young man that was lost,” says Harris.

Investigators revealed the victims were shot multiple times with a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets, meaning the bullets expand upon impact.

“My son and the other people son, are gone, they’re not coming back so why should he be able to breathe another breath,” says Harris.

