Man arrested during drug bust on multiple charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested on multiple charges during a drug bust in Columbus.

On Saturday, January 14, a Columbus officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Beacon Avenue and 29th Street. The vehicle immediately fled.

After a brief search of the area, the vehicle was found after it crashed on Peabody Avenue near 27th Street. The driver, 42-year-old Valdmir Howard, was still inside the vehicle.

A firearm was in Howard’s possession and 41 grams of marijuana was located inside the vehicle.

Howard was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, failure to obey stop sign, and duty upon striking a fixture.

