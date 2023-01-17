Business Break
Man dies after being crushed by falling bales of hay

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load...
Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.(Des G/500px/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jimmie Kaska and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A Wisconsin man died after hay bales fell on him Saturday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed on County Highway S after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off a flatbed trailer, crushing him.

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.

Officials did not clarify Robey’s occupation but said he was not the driver of the truck. The 66-year-old driver was uninjured.

No further information was given.

Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald's theft
On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 a.m., Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd...
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special...
LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking
According to Athens-Clarke County officials, it was approximately 2:45am, when a 2021 Ford...
Early morning car crash claims life of UGA football player, staff member
Devin Willock
Mother of Georgia Bulldogs player Devin Willock describes son as gentle, loving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured...
Tampa Bay’s wide receiver Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid
The Opelika Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire on King Avenue.
Opelika Fire Dept. on scene of structure fire on King Ave., road closed
WTVM Editorial 01/17/23: Sheriff for a day
WTVM Editorial 01/17/23: Sheriff for a day
WTVM Editorial 01/17/23: Sheriff for a day
WTVM Editorial 01/17/23: Sheriff For A Day