Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula

Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike crash in Eufaula(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck.

Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, an individual was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim was taken to a Montgomery hospital via SurvivalFlight.

His condition at this time is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

