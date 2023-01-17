Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Officials: Bald eagle flies into power lines, causes outages for hundreds

Officials said a bald eagle that flew into powerlines in Wisconsin caused hundreds of power...
Officials said a bald eagle that flew into powerlines in Wisconsin caused hundreds of power outages.(Pxfuel)
By Jimmie Kaska and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Hundreds of people in a Wisconsin city were without power for several hours Sunday after an outage was caused by a bald eagle, according to officials.

The Hudson Police Department made a post on Facebook Sunday afternoon saying a power outage was caused by a bald eagle that flew into a power line.

Xcel Energy said the bird made contact with equipment at a power substation that served Hudson customers around 3:30 p.m.

WEAU reports the incident caused a brief outage that lasted for around a minute for about 2,700 customers. A second outage followed, affecting 860 customers for two and a half hours.

In a statement, Xcel Energy said an observer in the Hudson area believed the bird was a bald eagle.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was called in to remove the dead eagle. Power was then restored to all customers.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald's theft
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft
On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 a.m., Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd...
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special...
LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking
According to Athens-Clarke County officials, it was approximately 2:45am, when a 2021 Ford...
Early morning car crash claims life of UGA football player, staff member
Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike crash in Eufaula
Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula

Latest News

Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ continues
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 6 children