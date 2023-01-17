Business Break
Opelika Fire Dept. on scene of structure fire on King Ave., road closed

The Opelika Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire on King Avenue.
(Alexandra Menz / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire on King Avenue.

According to officials, the structure fire is in the 3400 block of King Avenue. Officers have blocked access to King Ave. at Airport Road while crews work to extinguish flames.

Officials are asking citizens to avoid the area.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

