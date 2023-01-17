Business Break
Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has located and charged two suspects involved in a retail theft investigation.

On Friday, December 9, 2022, Opelika investigators released photos of two unknown subjects wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense happened December 4, 2022, at Ulta - located at 2690 Enterprise Drive in Opelika.

Investigators say the two adults entered the business and concealed merchandise in their jackets. The suspects left the business without paying for the merchandise.

Investigators identified the suspects as 52-year-old Roshaun Pritchett Neely, of Columbus, Georgia, and 43-year-old Crystal Michelle Austin, of Decatur, Georgia.

Both women were taken into custody and charged with theft of property 3rd degree, a Class D felony, on Sunday, January 15.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

