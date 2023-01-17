Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.(Todd Chrisley / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Realty TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to report to two separate federal prisons Tuesday.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.

It will be a far cry from the lavish lifestyle for which the Atlanta real estate tycoon and his family became known.

Both also got three years of probation.

The two have maintained their innocence, and their lawyers have said the couple plans to appeal the verdict in their case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald's theft
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft
On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 a.m., Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd...
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special...
LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking
According to Athens-Clarke County officials, it was approximately 2:45am, when a 2021 Ford...
Early morning car crash claims life of UGA football player, staff member
Devin Willock
Mother of Georgia Bulldogs player Devin Willock describes son as gentle, loving

Latest News

This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their...
Walgreens ends buy limits on children’s fever medicines
Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor released from hospital after 107 days
Eufaula man arrested on attempted murder charge after involvement in assault
Eufaula man arrested on attempted murder charge after involvement in assault
Elon Musk is facing a class-action lawsuit involving Tesla stock owners.
Elon Musk drama shifts from Twitter to tweets about Tesla