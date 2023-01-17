Business Break
Red Cross of Alabama warns of disaster relief scams

(Ashley Grams)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross of Alabama has issued a scam alert.

They say that if you are approached by anyone offering debris removal or tree-cutting under the pretense of Red Cross, call the police.

These type of scams can also be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at (866) 720-5721.

Red Cross of Alabama says they offer all their services at no cost.

